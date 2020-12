Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 17:12 Hits: 9

By borrowing nature's blueprints for photosynthesis, bioengineers have found a way to efficiently absorb and store large-scale, low-cost renewable energy from the sun - while sequestering atmospheric carbon dioxide to use later as a biofuel.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201215121205.htm