Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 16:50 Hits: 11

The Trump administration on Tuesday narrowed habitat protections for endangered species, finalizing its second major rollback to the Endangered Species Act.The latest rule narrows the definition of habitat to areas that can currently support a...

