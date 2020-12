Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 15 December 2020 00:23 Hits: 7

A comprehensive new study into the key user groups in Indonesia's bird trade offers hope for protecting species through behavioural change. Novel research has identified three main groups within the Indonesian songbird owner community: 'hobbyist', 'contestant' and 'breeder'.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214192353.htm