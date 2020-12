Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020

A wild mink captured in Utah has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first wild animal in the U.S. to do so, officials said Monday.Reuters reported that a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) notice indicated that a “free-ranging, wild...

