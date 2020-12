Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 15:47 Hits: 7

Bright red, tasty and healthy, that's how we know and love bell peppers. In a first, a team has deciphered in detail at the protein level what makes them turn red as they ripen. At the heart of the project are the so-called plastids, typical plant cell organelles in which chlorophyll is broken down and carotenoids are produced as the fruit ripens.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201214104719.htm