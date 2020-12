Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 14:45 Hits: 8

President-elect Joe Biden is considering former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Gina McCarthy for a position overseeing climate policy across the federal government, Reuters reported Monday.McCarthy would, if selected, become Biden's...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/530075-biden-eyes-gina-mccarthy-as-climate-czar-report