Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 14 December 2020 21:11 Hits: 8

The Supreme Court on Monday sided with New Mexico in a water dispute with Texas. After a 2014 tropical storm resulted in heavy rainfall in the Pecos River, which runs through both states, New Mexico agreed to store water for Texas to prevent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/530156-supreme-court-gives-new-mexico-a-win-in-water-dispute-with-texas