Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

Researchers have built an ultralow-power consumption artificial visual system to mimic the human brain, which successfully performed data-intensive cognitive tasks. Their experiment results could provide a promising device system for the next generation of artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201211083055.htm