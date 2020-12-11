Controlling multiple wavelengths of light from a single source

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 December 2020

Researchers have synthesized a collection of nanoparticles, known as carbon dots, capable of emitting multiple wavelengths of light from a single particle. Additionally, the team discovered that the dispersion of the carbon dots, or the interparticle distance between each dot, influences the properties of the light the carbon dots emit. The discovery will allow researchers to understand how to control these carbon dots and create new, environmentally responsible displays, lighting, and sensing technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201211100637.htm