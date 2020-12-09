'Sparkling' clean water from nanodiamond-embedded membrane filters

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020

Although most of the planet is covered by water, only a fraction of it is clean enough for humans to use. Therefore, it is important to recycle this resource whenever possible. Current purification techniques cannot adequately handle the very hot wastewater generated by some industries. But now, researchers have embedded amine-enhanced nanodiamond particles into membranes to address this challenge.

