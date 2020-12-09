The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hawai'i researchers kept the data flowing during crisis response on Kilauea

The summer 2018 eruption of Kilauea Volcano on the Island of Hawai'i was one of the most significant in the volcano's history, collapsing a large portion of the summit caldera, erupting massively from its flank and triggering a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in the process. Through it all, scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory were installing new geophysical stations, processing data and making real-time reports to local authorities and neighborhoods.

