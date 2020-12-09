Hawai'i researchers kept the data flowing during crisis response on Kilauea

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 17:49 Hits: 1

The summer 2018 eruption of Kilauea Volcano on the Island of Hawai'i was one of the most significant in the volcano's history, collapsing a large portion of the summit caldera, erupting massively from its flank and triggering a magnitude 6.9 earthquake in the process. Through it all, scientists at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory were installing new geophysical stations, processing data and making real-time reports to local authorities and neighborhoods.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209124939.htm