Honey bees fend off giant hornets with animal feces

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 09 December 2020 22:07 Hits: 1

Researchers discovered honeybees in Vietnam collect and apply animal dung around hive entrances to deter deadly nest raids by giant hornets. This finding is the first to document the use of tools by honeybees. Researchers found the hornets spent less time and did less chewing at hives with moderate to heavy dung spotting. They were also less likely to launch mass attacks on the more heavily spotted hives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209170706.htm