The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Honey bees fend off giant hornets with animal feces

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers discovered honeybees in Vietnam collect and apply animal dung around hive entrances to deter deadly nest raids by giant hornets. This finding is the first to document the use of tools by honeybees. Researchers found the hornets spent less time and did less chewing at hives with moderate to heavy dung spotting. They were also less likely to launch mass attacks on the more heavily spotted hives.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201209170706.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version