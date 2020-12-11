The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gut microbiota plays a role in brain function and mood regulation

Depression is a mental disorder that affects more than 264 million people of all ages worldwide. Understanding its mechanisms is vital for the development of effective therapeutic strategies. Scientists recently conducted a study showing that an imbalance in the gut bacterial community can cause a reduction in some metabolites, resulting in depressive-like behaviors. These findings show that a healthy gut microbiota contributes to normal brain function.

