Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 11 December 2020 22:14 Hits: 10

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study could assess the impacts that exposure to a class of cancer-linked chemicals called PFAS will have on how well people respond to COVID-19 vaccination. CDC Director Robert Redfield...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/529887-cdc-studies-impact-of-forever-chemical-exposure-on-covid-19