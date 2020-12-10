Single-crystal technology holds promise for next-generation lithium-ion batteries

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020

Scientists have improved a promising battery technology, creating a single-crystal, nickel-rich cathode that is hardier and more efficient than before. It's one step toward improved lithium-ion batteries that are common in electric vehicles today. Increasing nickel content in the cathode is on the drawing board of lithium-ion battery makers largely because of its relatively low cost, wide availability and low toxicity compared to other key battery materials, such as cobalt.

