Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 19:58 Hits: 12

Building on their newfound ability to induce molecules in ultracold gases to interact with each other over long distances, researchers have used an electric 'knob' to influence molecular collisions and dramatically raise or lower chemical reaction rates.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/12/201210145848.htm