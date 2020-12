Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020 22:47 Hits: 13

An iceberg the size of Delaware could collide with a South Atlantic island this month, according to the government of South Georgia.The iceberg dubbed "A68a" is estimated by NASA to be roughly the size of the state of Delaware and broke away from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/529733-delaware-sized-iceberg-could-collide-with-island-in-south-atlantic