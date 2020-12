Articles

Published on Friday, 11 December 2020

A coalition of indigenous and progressive groups is calling on Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) to withdraw himself from consideration to serve as Interior secretary under the coming Biden administration and instead back Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.).The two New...

