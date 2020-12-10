Human egg cells are imperfect surprisingly often

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 10 December 2020

More than 7% of human oocytes contain at least one exchangeless chromosome pair, demonstrating a remarkably high level of meiotic recombination failure, finds a new study. The findings suggest that right from the get-go of human egg cell development, a striking proportion of oocytes are predestined to be chromosomally abnormal. But the frequency of exchangeless chromosomes is not affected by maternal age.

