Music Review - `Hillbilly Love` by Scott Holstein (ca)

With a smooth baritone voice and symphonic Telecaster twang, Scott Holstein has crafted the perfect anthem for music fans to break out of their quarantine blues. Turning his focus to the simple yet faithful devotion of hillbilly love, Holstein invites listeners into his world, one full of humor, friendship, and positive vibes. "Hillbilly love, you can't always win," he sings in the chorus, "But you can always do better." Harkening memories of the great Merle Haggard or Waylon Jennings, Holstein gives fans a memorable track for the summer that will no doubt have them dancing around their living rooms as soon as the first strum hits their ears.