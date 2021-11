Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 24 November 2021 15:32 Hits: 2

COVID-19 cases have increased in the last week with 3.6 million infections reported globally, as opposed to the 3.3 million over the previous seven days, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

