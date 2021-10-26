The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Journalism in a pandemic: Covering COVID-19 vaccines -- What journalists need to know

On 29 March, the Knight Center for Journalism in the Americas at the University of Texas-Austin, in collaboration with the WHO, UNESCO and UNDP and with funding from the European Union, will launch its second massive open online course for journalists to improve their coverage of COVID-19 vaccines.  The course, led by former CNN correspondent and WIRED journalist Maryn McKenna is initially being offered in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish. The course is free and available to journalists who are interested in acquiring new knowledge and resources to improve their coverage of COVID-19 vaccine development, production, and distribution.

The course is four once-a-week modules that runs from 29 March to 25 April.

Module 1: The development and technology behind the different vaccines that have been released and that are being created.  

Module 2: The acquisition and distribution of vaccines globally, including “vaccine nationalism” and questions of equity.  

Module 3: Vaccine hesitancy and anti-vaccination activism, as well as misinformation and disinformation against vaccines  immunity, community masking and social distancing measures, as well as emerging variants 

Read more https://www.who.int/news/item/26-10-2021-journalism-in-a-pandemic-covering-covid-19-vaccines----what-journalists-need-to-know

