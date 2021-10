Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 14:26 Hits: 0

The decision by the Taliban leadership to support the resumption of house-to-house polio vaccination across Afghanistan has been welcomed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/10/1103322