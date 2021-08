Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

People who have had 2 shots of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines may need to start receiving a COVID-19 booster shot 8 months after their second dose.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=426021