Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

Provides suggestions to assist disaster response shelter management and staff in taking appropriate actions for reducing the possibility of COVID-19 spread among shelter staff, volunteers, residents, and visitors before, during, or after a disaster

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=425093