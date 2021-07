Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 20:04 Hits: 1

The variant’s spread, along with increased social mobility and the inconsistent use of proven public health measures, is driving an increase in both case numbers and deaths, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095882