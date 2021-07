Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 08 July 2021 02:06 Hits: 0

The global death toll due to COVID-19 officially passed four million late on Wednesday, marking yet another “grim milestone” and underlining the urgent need for the world to put a Global Vaccine Plan in place to get the pandemic under control, said the UN chief in a statement.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/07/1095462