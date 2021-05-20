World Health Assembly to focus on ending COVID-19 pandemic and preparing for next one

Articles

In a year when COVID-19 threatens the health and well-being of everyone on the planet, the seventy-fourth session of the World Health Assembly (WHA) will stress the urgency of ending the current pandemic and preventing the next one by building a healthier, safer and fairer world.

The Health Assembly is WHO’s highest decision-making body and is attended by delegations from all around the world. It will also be open to Associate Members, Observers, invited representatives of the UN and other participating inter-governmental organizations, and non-State actors. This year’s session will run from 24 May to 1 June 2021, and be held virtually.

Over the past year, cases of COVID-19 rose 40-fold to 162 million globally, while the number of deaths has increased 11 times, to more than 3.3 million.

The pandemic has hit all countries hard, but its impact has been harshest on those communities which were already vulnerable, who are more exposed to the disease, less likely to have access to quality health care services and more likely to experience adverse consequences (such as loss of income) as a result of measures implemented to contain the pandemic.

“A crisis often brings out the best in people and organisations,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “From the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan to our technical guidance, the Solidarity Trial, the UN Supply Chain Task Force, the OpenWHO.org learning platform and initiatives like the Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, including its COVAX partnership, and the Solidarity Response Fund, WHO has given countries effective and evidence-informed tools to prevent infections, save lives and maintain essential health services. I am especially proud of the incredible work that WHO staff have done all over the world in the past 17 months to support countries to put these tools to work.”

But the pandemic is far from over and the global response is at a critical phase. Stark contrasts still undermine progress, with vaccine inequity being one of the most urgent issues, posing a threat to ending the pandemic and to global recovery – over 75% of all vaccine doses have been administered in only 10 countries; the lowest income countries have administered less than half a percent of global doses.

"This year's World Health Assembly will play a vital role in shaping the global health architecture of the future, and in strengthening WHO to fulfil its mission and mandate", added Dr Tedros.

The Assembly’s agenda will focus on the health-related Sustainable Development Goals and WHO’s Triple Billion targets of one billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage; one billion more better protected from health emergencies; and one billion more enjoying better health and well-being.

WHO’s results report, will also be presented during WHA.

A high-level segment will take place on 24 May (10:00 -12:00 CEST) with participation from Heads of State and Governments and special guests, as well as an address by the WHO Director-General.

The Assembly’s two Committees - Committee A, which deals with predominantly programme and budget matters and Committee B, which deals mainly with administrative, financial and legal matters – will then consider the individual agenda items. Highlights include:

Proposed programme budget 2022–2023

WHO’s work in Health Emergencies, the COVID-19 response, including mental health preparedness for and response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Global strategy and plan of action on public health, innovation and intellectual property

Global action on patient safety

WHO global strategy on health, environment and climate change

Noncommunicable diseases

Antimicrobial resistance

Immunization Agenda 2030

Health in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Global Strategic Directions for Nursing and Midwifery

Poliomyelitis

WHO transformation

Three reports on COVID-19 response will be presented at the Assembly: the Health Emergencies Programme’s Independent Oversight and Advisory Committee (IOAC), the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response and the Review Committee on the Functioning of the International Health Regulations (2005) during the COVID-19 Response.

The Assembly will be webcast live with interpretation in the WHO ’s six official languages. Proceedings can be followed at: https://www.who.int/about/governance/world-health-assembly/seventy-fourth-world-health-assembly

Provisional agenda in six languages: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA74/A74_1-en.pdf

Media accreditation for the World Health Assembly

Journalists are reminded that the World Health Assembly is webcast live. Given the COVID-19 situation, journalists are not allowed on WHO premises.

To register: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/d/18DFE0FD1CC9DA69



Photographs and Videos

Information on the WHO Photo Service and videos for media can be obtained from Chris Black on mobile +41 79 472 6054 or email

Social media

WHO will provide regular updates from the World Health Assembly via Twitter – follow @WHO and hashtag #WHA74. and available at @WHO and WHO’s Facebook page.

Updates and visuals will also be posted on WHO’s corporate social media accounts: Instagram (https://goo.gl/Sa1EwW), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/world-health-organization/) and YouTube (https://goo.gl/GszTPk).

Provisional/preliminary list of Participants at the WHA74 will be issued on Sunday 23 May 2021 and can be found at: https://apps.who.int/gb/e/e_wha74.html.

Following the closure of the WHA74, the 149th session of the Executive Board will take place on 2 June 2021.



The Executive Board session will be webcast live with interpretation in the WHO ’s six official languages. Proceedings can be followed at: https://www.who.int/about/governance/executive-board/executive-board-149th-session

