Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 16:29 Hits: 1

During the last decade, more people around the world have gained access to electricity than ever before. However, the number still not connected has grown in Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia, according to a new UN report on universal access to energy, launched on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/06/1093502