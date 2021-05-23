The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bhutan, the vaccination nation: a UN Resident Coordinator’s blog

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 1

Bhutan, the vaccination nation: a UN Resident Coordinator’s blog The small mountain nation of Bhutan has so far managed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, despite sharing a border with China and India, two countries which have been badly affected by the pandemic. Bhutan is now on the way to vaccinating more than 90 per cent of the eligible adult population. Gerald Daly, the UN Resident Coordinator there, says that volunteers, and preventative government action, have been key to the country’s success.

