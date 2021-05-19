Domestic Travel During COVID-19

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 0

There are several things to consider when deciding whether it is safe for you to travel in the United States. This includes the following: is COVID-19 spreading where you're going, will you be in close contact with others, are you at higher risk of severe illness if you do get COVID-19, do you have a plan for taking time off from work or school, do you live with someone who is older or has a severe chronic health condition, and is COVID-19 spreading where you live?

