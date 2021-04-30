The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 Vaccines for Healthcare Personnel

Category: Coronavirus

Based on recommendations from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), an independent panel of medical and public health experts, CDC recommends healthcare personnel be among those offered the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Healthcare personnel include all paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials.

