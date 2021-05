Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 05 May 2021

The world is currently facing a shortage of around 900,000 midwives, with COVID-19 further exacerbating the situation as many have been redeployed to help plug vital gaps in other health services, according to a new United Nations report.

