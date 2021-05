Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 00:35 Hits: 1

The numbers of home workers around the world  have been swelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a fresh focus on the need for employers to ensure that their employees are working in a safe environment. On the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, we look at some of the ways the UN is helping employers and governments to keep people safe, wherever they work.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/04/1089962