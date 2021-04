Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 4

People who use alcohol, drugs, and have substance abuse disorder may also have underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and they may have concerns and questions related to their risk.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=421184