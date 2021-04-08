Post-COVID Conditions: Information for Healthcare Providers

Articles

CDC is working to learn more about the range of short- and long-term health effects associated with COVID-19. While most persons with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, some patients can have symptoms that can last for weeks or even months after recovery from acute illness. Even people who are not hospitalized and who have mild illness can experience persistent or late symptoms. Multi-year studies are underway to further investigate. CDC continues work to identify how common these symptoms are, who is most likely to get them, and whether these symptoms eventually resolve.

