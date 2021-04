Articles

Published on Friday, 09 April 2021

It is critically important for the nation's COVID-19 pandemic response to understand the genetic diversity, spread, and evolution of SARS-CoV-2, including variant viruses. This guidance for reporting SARS-CoV-2 sequencing will improve that understanding.

