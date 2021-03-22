Campaign launched to make 30 km/h streets the norm for cities worldwide

Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 22 March 2021

Streets for Life: Why #Love30?



Low speed streets save lives and are the heart of any community. 30 km/h (20 mph) speed limits where people and traffic mix make for streets that are safe, healthy, green and liveable, in other words, streets for life. The 6th UN Global Road Safety Week is calling on policymakers to act for low speed streets worldwide, limiting speeds to 30 km/h where people walk, live and play. Join the #Love30 campaign to call for 30 km/h speed limits to be the norm for cities, towns and villages worldwide.

What are the benefits of 30 km/h streets?



30 km/h streets are safe and healthy.

30 km/h streets protect all who use them, but especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists, children and older people and people with disabilities. 30 km/h streets where people and traffic mix help prevent road traffic deaths and promote physical activity, because when streets are safe, people walk and cycle more.



30 km/h streets are green.

30 km/h streets are vital in efforts to shift to zero-carbon mobility. Streets that promote safe walking and cycling can reduce car dependency and harmful vehicle emissions that contribute to climate change. To protect the environment, people need safe, low-speed streets that encourage sustainable transport choices.

30 km/h streets are liveable.

Liveable streets, made possible by low speeds, are at the heart of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and can facilitate many of its targets. As we build back better from the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone should benefit from low speed streets, so that they not only survive, but also hrive. 30 km/h streets where people and traffic mix are streets for life.



Join the 6th UN Global Road Safety Week to help garner policy commitments at national and local levels to deliver 30 km/h speed limits in urban areas; generate local support for these speed measures in order to create safe, healthy, green and liveable cities; and build momentum towards the launch of the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030 and the High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly in 2022.

Read more https://www.who.int/news/item/22-03-2021-campaign-launched-to-make-30-km-h-streets-the-norm-for-cities-worldwide