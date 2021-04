Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 30 March 2021 12:44 Hits: 3

A group of world leaders have joined the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in calling for an international treaty to improve pandemic preparedness and response in the wake of COVID-19, for the sake of future generations.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1088652