Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 02 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 3

This report provides an overview of the multiple channels being used to ensure all Americans have access to COVID-19 vaccine. Jurisdictional delivery and administration portfolios vary across the United States because of population variability.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=419457