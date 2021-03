Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 17 March 2021 16:09 Hits: 1

The Janssen COVID-19 vaccine was publicly approved for international use on Wednesday by UN health agency expert advisory board, SAGE, which allayed concerns over clotting events being associated by some countries, without definitive evidence, with coronavirus jabs.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/03/1087582