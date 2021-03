Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 18 March 2021 04:00 Hits: 1

Data provided on pregnant women with COVID-19 and their infants include information about the timing of infection during pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and whether the newborn tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection.

