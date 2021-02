Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021 05:25 Hits: 2

In Cambodia, the shrinking economy, hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, has affected all population groups, but particularly the most vulnerable. A first-of-its-kind government scheme, managed with digital tools supplied by the UN Development Programme (UNDP), is ensuring that the poorest receive a level of social protection.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1085122