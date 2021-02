Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 19:53 Hits: 1

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates “intimate” linkages between the health of humans, animals and ecosystems, as zoonotic diseases spread between animals and people, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2021/02/1084982