Published on Sunday, 21 February 2021

Virtual forum to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The National Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine aims to ensure the exchange of information. It will provide practical information on the most effective strategies for building trust in COVID-19 vaccination, using data effectively to optimize vaccine implementation, and maximizing equitable access to vaccine.

