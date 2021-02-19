The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 Source Investigation

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 2

This update provides additional clarification around traditional contact tracing and guidance on source investigation (reverse or bi-directional contact tracing). This update specifically outlines the full parameters of case investigation which routinely involves attempts to identify the potential source of infection and identify people who may have been exposed (contacts) to the disease to interrupt transmission.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=416963

