Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 17 February 2021 05:00 Hits: 0

Vaccine manufacturers; the federal government; state, local, and territorial jurisdictions; and other partners are working to make sure safe and effective vaccines are getting to you as quickly as possible. This page will help you understand the key steps in this important process and how CDC is tracking vaccine distribution, delivery, and administration throughout the United States.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=416899