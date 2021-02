Articles

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines, and these vaccines will undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history. CDC recommends you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Adverse events described on this page have been reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

