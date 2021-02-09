Laboratory Fellow Puts COVID-19 Tests Through the Paces

Articles

For many years, Jessica Prince-Guerra has been passionate about combining laboratory science and public health to make a real-world difference in fighting infectious diseases. Her career has taken her to Ecuador, where she learned firsthand the importance of laboratory work in improving a community's health. She also witnessed health inequities that motivated her to devote her career to public health.

