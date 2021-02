Articles

A World Health Organization (WHO) expert panel issued its first guidance on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, saying that it should ideally be given to people in two separate doses, 28 days apart. In exceptional circumstances this period could be extended to 42 days, said WHO’s advisory group of experts on immunization, SAGE, amid supply shortages affecting many countries.

